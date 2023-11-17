Obituary: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Guarino, 77, Bardstown

Gerald “Jerry” Guarino, 77, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital. He was born July 1, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Joseph and Giovanna “Jane” Lampasi Guarino. He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a retired employee of the Internal Revenue Service.

He was a man that loved life and all that went with it. Horses, dogs, and everyday life, which included gardening, cooking, and providing for his family. His greatest pleasures were spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deirdre Ann Chemntiz Guarino.

He is survived by one daughter, Erin (John) Uldrich of Bardstown; three sons, Brian Guarino of Louisville, Scott Guarino of Shepherdstown, West Va., and Kevin Guarino (Ashleigh McDonald) of Easton, Md.; three grandchildren, Emily Uldrich, Owen Uldrich and Judson Guarino; and his beloved dog, Khloe.

In honoring Jerry’s wishes, cremation was chosen by the family. A celebration of his life will be held for his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you get your dog a special treat or make a contribution to Barktown Rescue.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

