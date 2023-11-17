Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

Cliffton Jordan Greene, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $553 cash. Booked at 12:07 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

April Renea Thompson, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. The bond is $100. Booked at 12:35 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin Alex Gonzalez-Lopez Jr., 33, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 9:37 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. no pic

William Lance Foster, 37, Springfield, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; wanton endangerment, first-degree; resisting arrest; speeding, 15 mph over the limit; reckless driving; one headlight; disregarding stop sign; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:36 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

John Wayne Culver Jr., 47, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 3:57 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Alan Chesser, 44, Boston, disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-