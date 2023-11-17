Obituary: Barbara Summitt, 72, Louisville

Barbara Summitt, 72, of Louisville, died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at Rolling Hills Nursing Home in New Albany, Ind. She was born Dec. 24, 1950, in Sandusky, Ohio, to the late Sullivan and Pauline Clemons Roberts. She was a retired employee of General Electric after 30 years and was a member of General Baptist Church in Shepherdsville. She loved to golf and enjoyed gardening, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren.

BARBARA SUMMITT

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. “Bob” Summitt Jr.; two sisters, Connie Coe and Pam Godsey; and three brothers, Harold Roberts, Kenneth Roberts and James Roberts Jr.

She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer (Brandon) Risinger of Louisville; two sons, Andrew B. “Benny” Marshall of Cox’s Creek and James S. Marshall of Louisville; four sisters, Loretta Roberts and Linda Mobley, both of Somerset, Yvonne Harner of Bremen, Ind., and Arlene Dunlop of Monticello; one brother, Steve (Billie Jo) Roberts of Bremen, Ind.; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one on the way.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Jessie Marshall officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-