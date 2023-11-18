Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

Naranjo Yunior Moreno, 43, Fairdale, speeding, 25 mph or more over speed limit; careless driving; no operators license; no registration plates; no insurance. No bond. Booked at 4:02 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Janine Renee Bennett Edelen, 47, Cox’s Creek, refusal to submit to breath/blood/urine tests. No bond. Booked at 6:42 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Emma Elizabeth Mattingly, 25, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) No bond. Booked at 12:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

David Embry Simmons, 50, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense); probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 1:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-