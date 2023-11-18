Obituary: Elizabeth Jo Neal, 64, Taylorsville

Elizabeth Jo Neal, 64, of Taylorsville, died Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at her home. She was born Sept. 28, 1959, in Shelbyville to the late Horace M. “Junior” and Zollie Thompson Neal Jr. During her junior and senior years of high school, she attended Alice Lloyd College and upon graduation, she attended and graduated from St. Catherine College with highest honors. She was the custodian of Big Spring Assembly of God and Open Door Christian Center for more than 20 years and was instrumental in the formation of the Spencer County Farmers Market.

She was devoted to country life, enjoying gardening flowers and orderly rows of vegetables. She had a lifelong love of the land. She was an avid reader who loved books and visiting libraries. She was always concerned with the underdog and justice, and the impact of public policy on the most vulnerable. She was a firm believer in a philosophy her son Daniel said was so simplistic it was impossible; if every person acted responsibly in their own small worlds, the world would be better. If everyone was a good child to their parents, a good parent to their children, a good sibling, good neighbor, good spouse, a good citizen of their country and good steward of their resources, most problems would be solved.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Neal.

She is survived by one son, Daniel Neal of Louisville; and one brother, David (Shirley) Neal of Bloomfield.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Sister Mavis Bennett officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

