Obituary: Robert ‘Bobby’ Logsdon, 68, New Haven

Robert “Bobby” Logsdon, 68, of New Haven, died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Feb. 13, 1955, in Lebanon. He was retired from Barton’s Distillery and was a member of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. “Plug” and Elizabeth “Liz” Logsdon; one sister, Elizabeth Anne Logsdon; one brother, Jerry “Plug” Logsdon; one brother-in-law, Eddie O’Bryan; and one nephew, Jason O’Bryan.

He is survived by one son, Bob Logsdon of New Haven; three sisters, Carolyn (Phillip) Trent of Bloomfield, Joyce O’Bryan of Louisville, and Dianne (Joe) Donahue of New Haven; several nieces and nephews; and a long time friend, Glen Taylor of New Haven.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hosparus of Louisville, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

