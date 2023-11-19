Obituary: Charles Thomas ‘Tommy’ Raisor, 80, Bardstown

Charles Thomas “Tommy” Raisor, 80, of Bardstown, died Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at his home. He was born Sept. 21, 1943, in Louisville. He retired from American Fuji Seal. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and served with Battery C 2nd Battalion 138th Field Artillery Unit in Vietnam.

He was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and taught first-grade Sunday school for many years. He donated blood as often as he could, and volunteered with the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

He was preceded in death by one son, Ashley Thomas Raisor; his parents, Charles and Agnes Raisor; and one sister, Vicki Raisor.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mozena Raisor of Bardstown; one daughter, Amanda (Chad) Masterson of Chaplin; one sister, Brenda (Joe) Followay of Bardstown; one brother, Danny (Janet) Raisor of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Garrett (Madelyn) Masterson, Jacob Masterson, Katelyn Masterson, and Grace Thomas “Rose Bud” Masterson; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Edgar Harrell officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to KY Wounded Heroes, Middletown City Hall, PO Box 43048, Louisville, KY. 40253.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

