Obituary: Lois Ann Hardeman, 80, Bardstown

Lois Ann Hardeman, 80, of Bardstown, died Friday, Nov 17, 2023. at Campbellsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Jan. 25, 1943, in Bardstown to the late Phillip “Diddle” and Elsie Myrtle McCubbins Ritchie. She retired with more than 40 years of service with Barton Brands Distillery. She was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church where she volunteered for many years in many capacities and was a member of the Open Door Sunday School Class. She liked being with her family and going on trips with her sister Joanie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Hardeman; one son, Tony Hardeman; and three siblings, Joanie Wathen, J.L. Ritchie and Julian “Skeeter” Ritchie.

She is survived by one son, Michael Hardeman of Lawrenceburg; one brother, Jackie Ritchie of Florida; four grandchildren, Randy (Audra) Hardeman of Salvisa, Kayla (Michael) Martin of Lawrenceburg, Jimmy Hardeman of Harrodsburg and Amanda (Eric) Griffis of Atlanta; five great0grandchildren, Elijah, Maelyn, Cooper, Henry, Elowen; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at Bardstown Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

