Obituary: Joseph Randall ‘Joe’ ‘Randy’ Mattingly, 73, Bardstown

Joseph Randall “Joe” “Randy” Mattingly, 73, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 9, 1950, in New Haven. He was retired from General Electric. He was a loving husband, father, Papaw, brother, friend and second dad to many. He was an avid University of Kentucky sports fan and loved spending time at his lake house at Nolin Lake. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a Moose Lodge member, and a member of the Catholic faith.

JOSEPH RANDALL “JOE” “RANDY” MATTINGLY

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Beatrice Mattingly; his step-father, Charlie Russell; one brother, Donnie Mattingly; one sister, Phyllis Hall; one brother-in-law, Edward “Monkey” Downs Sr.; and his loving dog, Bailey.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pauletta Rogers Mattingly of Bardstown; three sons, Jamie (Liz) Mattingly of Cox’s Creek, Chris (Denise Clan) Mattingly of New Haven, and Jeremy (Maria Smith) of Bardstown; four sisters, Jeannie Culver of Bardstown, Betty Downs, Ann (Billy) Holbert, and Linda (Anthony) Morley, all of New Haven; one sister-in-law, Linda Mattingly of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Jordan Mattingly, Cameron Mattingly, Kelsey Mattingly, and Ella Mattingly; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-