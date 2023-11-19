Obituary: Tre’Wan Allen McKnight, 24, Louisville

Tre’Wan Allen McKnight, 24, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 8, 1999, in Bardstown. He loved fishing and being outdoors. He liked watching sports and watching his brother play basketball for Xavier. If you ever met him you will always remember him by his beautiful smile and big personality.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Brandy Jo Thurman (Brant) Sheckles of Louisville; his father and stepmother, Dwan (Sari Cason) McKnight of Lexington; one sister, Journee McKnight of Shelbyvillel; four brothers, Bre’y Stivers of Bardstown, Ja’Wan McKnight and Brennen Maddox, both of Louisville and Dayvion McKnight of Shelbyville; his maternal grandparents, Joe Thurman and Allie Guest of Bardstown; six stepsiblings, Bre Maddox, Lexi Sheckles, Ray Sheckles, Pud Sheckles, Jade Cason, Jordan Cason; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Cooper officiating with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, and after 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

