Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Kalin Margkess Williams, 34, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). No bond. Booked at 11:31 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Devin Michael Allen, 31, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $228 cash. Booked at 9:53 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-