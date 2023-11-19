Public hearing on Luxco Botland warehouse project moved to Dec. 4th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 — The public hearing regarding Luxco Inc.’s application to build distilled spirits warehouses on 180 acres its owns in the Botland community has been delayed until early December.

The original public hearing was set for this Tuesday evening. However, due to the legal requirements for advertising the hearing, the meeting date was pushed back to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at the Nelson County Civic Center, 321 S. Third St. in Bardstown.

Nelson Fiscal Court will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21st at the Old Courthouse.

Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins said last week on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show he wanted to give all interested individuals plenty of notification about the public hearing, which he said was of great interest to neighboring property owners in the Botland area.

For questions regarding the hearing, contact the judge’s office at (502) 348-1800.

-30-