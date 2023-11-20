Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023

John Francis Willett, 32, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); hindering prosecution or apprehension, second-degree; violation of conditions of release. Bond total is $11,500 cash. Booked at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Caleb Aaron White, 26, Boston, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $2,835. Booked at 1:22 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Maurice Lee Greenwell, 59, New Hope, failure to appear; hindering prosecution or apprehension, second-degree. Bond is $385 cash. Booked at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Allen Shake, 44, West Point, failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $500. Booked at 5:23 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Lee Thomas, 50, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 5:43 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Crystalyn Michelle Jones, 40, Willisburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 in value. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:27 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

