Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

Joseph Todd Mattingly, 46, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding, 26 mph or more over the speed limit; no tail lamps. Released on own recognizance. Booked at 12:47 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

John Ashley Flora, 42, Flemingsburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 to less than $1 million value; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:24 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Mason Lyle Johnson, 22, New Haven, possession of a destructive device or booby trap device; use of a weapon of mass destruction (third-degree); attempted murder; attempted kidnapping, adult; violation of a Kentucky protective order; impersonating a peace officer. Bond is $500,000 cash. Booked at 5:57 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Corisha Mone Cissell, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $776. Booked at 4:04 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Clark Nathan Spalding, 50, Bardstown, unlawful access to a computer; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. Bond is $9,500. Booked at 5:16 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joshua Ray Norman, 38, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving on a DUI-suspended license; no registration plates. No bond. Booked at 6:02 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

James Thomas Wharton, 25, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

