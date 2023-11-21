Obituary: Charlotte Jane Goben Raymond, 73, Cox’s Creek

Charlotte Jane Raymond, 73, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at her home. She was the former Charlotte Goben, a retired employee of Kroger, and a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was devoted to her family. She especially loved doting on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing slot machines at the casinos.

CHARLOTTE JANE GOBEN RAYMOND

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Helen Goben Jr.; and one sister, Pam Goben.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Vernon Raymond; two children, Jennifer Burman (Pat) and J.R. Raymond; two sisters, Carolyn Goben and Patsy Wolf; one brother, Tommy Goben; four grandchildren, Brandon Burman (Alexis), Brittany Newton (Josh), Aidan Raymond and Eli Raymond; and two great-grandchildren, Willadean Newton and Beau Burman.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, and 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington.

-30-