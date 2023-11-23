Obituary: Joseph Sherman Wimsatt, 78, Springfield

Joseph Sherman Wimsatt, 78, of Bardstown Rd., Springfield, died at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at the home of his son, Patrick.

JOSEPH SHERMAN WIMSATT

He is survived by two sons, George (Carol) Wimsatt of Springfield and Patrick (Cindi) Wimsatt of Fredericktown; three sisters, Angela (Larry) Walker of Fairdale, Carol (William) Maddox and Joyce Adams, both of Bardstown; one brother, James Leroy Wimsatt of Fredericktown; and two grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, and 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-