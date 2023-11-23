Obituary: Joseph ‘Joe’ Johnson, 72, Bardstown

Joseph “Joe” Johnson, 72, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at home after a brave battle with Leukemia. He was born March 18, 1951, in Bardstown to the late Ivo and Libby (Johnson) Johnson. He retired from Tower Automotive in Bardstown. He loved his cats, golfing, family and all things University of Kentucky (basketball and football).

JOSEPH “JOE” JOHNSON

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Richardson Johnson; one sister, Patricia Clark; and one brother, Kenny Johnson.

He is survived by his loving partner, Abbie Hames; one sister, Rosaline Livers; two brothers, Billy Johnson and Robert (Kathryn) Johnson; one sister-in-law, Joanne Johnson; Abbie’s children, Fay Zimlich, Nathan Kleban, Sarah Ficke and grandchildren who became an important part of his life.

The family followed his wishes for cremation with no services at his request.

Because of his love for animals, especially cats, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Nelson County in his memory.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

-30-