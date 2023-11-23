Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Proctor, 84, Bloomfield

William “Bill” Proctor, 84, of Bloomfield, died Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at Signature Healthcare Spencer County. He was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Caneyville. He retired from General Electric after 32 years. He was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church. He loved the University of Kentucky basketball, football and baseball, and the Cincinnati Reds.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Rebecca Proctor; and one brother, Gene Proctor.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Shouse Proctor of Bloomfield; three children, Mark Allen Proctor (Theresa) of Chaplin, and Kelly Tooley (Brian) and Gary Scott Proctor (Paula), both of Bardstown; one brother, Kenneth Proctor (Martha) of Bloomfield; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery with Bro. Gary Chesser officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Chaplin Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

