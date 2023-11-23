Obituary: Henrietta Anderson, 96, Bardstown

Henrietta Anderson, 96, of Bardstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born Feb. 18, 1927, in Bardstown to the late George E. and Martha Isbone King. She was retired from Owens-Illinois and was a 1948 graduate of Bardstown Training High. She was a member of Fairfield 2nd Baptist Church where she was in the Senior Choir and Missionary Society. She loved her church and was the oldest member.

HENRIETTA ANDERSON

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Lewis Anderson; one daughter, Darlene Anderson; one sister, Mildred Weaver; and four brothers, George C. King, Robert Lee King, Herbert King and John King.

She is survived by one daughter, Annette Wilson-Renteria of Fayetville, N.C.; one son, Timothy (Lisa) Anderson Sr., of Louisville; six grandchildren, Anthony, Ashley, Ranell Wilson, Andre Bowen, Tim Anderson Jr., and Kayla Anderson; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at the Fairfield 2nd Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Calvin Holloway officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

