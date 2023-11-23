Obituary: Clara Clementine Cosby, 95, Bardstown

Clara Clementine Cosby, 95, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Oct. 29, 1928, in Bardstown to the late Porter Smith and Effie Marie Johnson Smith. She was a former housekeeper for the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. She was a lifelong member of St. John A.M.E. Zion Church where she held many positions. In her years of service she was involved in the choir, an usher, worked the church picnics, kitchen ministry, church secretary, quarterly conference secretary and class leader. She also served on the Deaconess Board, WHOMS and the Trustee Board.

CLARA CLEMENTINE COSBY

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Cosby; one son, Ronald W. Mack; three sisters, Leona Watson, Jennie Dougherty, and Madora Sullivan; two brothers, Charles Smith and Paul E. Smith; and one grandson Ronald Mack Jr.

She is survived by one daughter, Vera (Larry) Bowden of Louisville; one son William “Bruce” (Truddy) Mack of North Carolina; one daughter-in-law, Rochelle Mack of Louisville; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and two special sisters, Margie Linton and Claudia McLean.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at St. John A.M.E. Zion Church with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, until the time of the service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-