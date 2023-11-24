Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 21-24, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

Zachary Troy Peyton, 26, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); assault, second-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); wanton endangerment, first-degree; leaving the scene of an accident; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); reckless driving; speeding, 26 mph or more over the speed limit. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023,, by the Kentucky State Police.

Peggy Sue Brumfield, 65, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $199 cash. Booked at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Denzel Amante Lydian, 37, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. Released on recognizance. Booked at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023

Michael Brent Spalding, 33, Lebanon, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, by the Probation and Parole.

Casey Allen Woolley, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct second-degree. No bond. Booked at 10:58 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathaniel Francis Mosgrove, 28, Springfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023

Carolyn Sue Shelton, 63, Big Sandy, Tenn., harassing communications. No bond. Booked at 4:21 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Megan Danielle Stein, 32, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); failure to appear; contempt of court. Bond is $11,500 cash. Booked at 8:55 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

James David Maggard, 30, Hodgenville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); resisting arrest; menacing; terroristic threatening, third-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 12:52 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. no pic yet

-30-