Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

James David Maggard, 30, Hodgenville, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); resisting arrest; menacing; terroristic threatening, third-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 12:52 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Marie Neal, 31, Columbia, failure to appear. Bond is $598.75 cash. Booked at 2:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

James Gregory Barber, 33, Danville, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Shane Hamilton, 30, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 11:53 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-