Obituary: Bert Spalding, 81, Bardstown

Bert Spalding, 81, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born July 16, 1942, in Nelson County. He retired from General Electric and Tower Automotive. He was a U.S. Army Reserved veteran. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

BERT SPALDING

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benedict and Matilda Spalding; and three sisters, Rita Riley, Eunice Spalding, and Janice Spalding.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Thompson Spalding of Bardstown; two children, Amy Spalding Reavis of Nashville and Jody (Karen) Spalding of Bardstown; one sister, Julie Wagner; five brothers, Danny Spalding, Jude Spalding, Randall Spalding, Gene Spalding, and John Spalding; seven grandchildren, John Reavis, Benjamin Reavis, Megan Spalding, Ginny Spalding, Sara Spalding, Ryan Spalding, and Jackson Spalding; and several nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Monday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

