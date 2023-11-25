Obituary: Robert Lee ‘Bobby’ Hale, 71, Bardstown

Robert Lee “Bobby” Hale, 71, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2023, at his home. He was born Jan. 30, 1952, in Louisville to the late Helen Elizabeth Hale and Henry Duke. He was a former employee of Ronnie & Wade Abell’s Drywall. He loved fishing and gardening and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

ROBERT LEE “BOBBY” HALE

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Duke; his mother and stepfather, Helen and Charlie Ranscheart; his first wife, Linda Alzie Hale; and one brother, Jeff Ranscheart.

He is survived by his wife, Saralea Austin Martin; one daughter, Jennifer Sakho of Louisville; two sons, Justin (Samantha) Hale of Bardstown and John (Adeline) Allgeier of Taylorsville; two sisters, Patty (Robert) Giles and Kathy (Bobby) Carter, both of Louisville; two brothers, Charles Ranscheart of Bardstown and Frank (Debbie) Ranscheart of Fern Creek; and five grandchildren, Wyatt and Winter Hale, Collin and Clayton Allgeier, and Daniel Sakho.

The family honored his wishes and cremation was chosen. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

