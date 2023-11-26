Obituary: Timothy Alan Curtsinger, 52, Willisburg

Timothy Alan Curtsinger, 52, of Willisburg, died Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at his home. He was born in Lebanon on March 15, 1971, to Richard Case Curtsinger, Jr. and Rachel Ann Curtsinger.

TIMOTHY ALAN CURTSINGER

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard C. “Buddy” Curtsinger; one brother, Rodney Curtsinger; and one brother-in-law, Tommy Coulter.

Survivors include one daughter, Angela Fay Beam (Stephen) of Bardstown; his mother, Rachel Ann Greer of Bloomfield; two sisters, Julie Coulter of Springfield and Christy Shoffner of Bloomfield; and three grandchildren, Madison Curtsinger, Ethan Beam and Luke Beam.

Cremation was chosen. The memorial service was Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at the Bloomfield Church of God with Rev. Judy Wilson officiating.

His cremains will be buried at the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield are is in charge of arrangements.

