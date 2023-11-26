State plans public meeting Dec. 4 to review options for KY245 improvements

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is seeking public input as improvement plans for KY 245 in Nelson and Bullitt Counties are developed. Due to growth in Bardstown and surrounding areas, daily traffic volumes have significantly increased, and this growth in traffic volume is expected to continue.

Boundaries of the road improvements stretch roughly 10 miles from Flaget Hospital just outside of Bardstown to Happy Hollow Road in Bullitt County, close to Interstate 65.

Identified needs include improving safety, improving mobility, increasing capacity and decreasing travel time through the corridor. The stretch is defined in two segments with Segment 1 being more urban (closer to Bardstown) and Segment 2 being more rural (closer to I-65).

The Transportation Cabinet is planning a public meeting from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Thomas Nelson High School.

Improvement possibilities for KY 245 will be shown and discussed at this meeting. These alternative considerations are intended to address crash history and increasing volumes, ultimately meeting the identified needs of the corridor. At the meeting, representatives from KYTC and its design consultant will be on hand to answer questions. Meeting materials will also be placed on the KYTC District 4 website for viewing.

The plans for improving this 10-mile stretch of KY 245 are currently in a preliminary design phase. Right-of-way acquisition and construction are not yet scheduled.

Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the meeting should contact Kevin Blain at the KYTC District 4 in Elizabethtown at 270.766.5066 to request assistance.

-30-