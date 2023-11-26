Obituary: Mary Catherine Murphy, 87, Lebanon

Mary Catherine Murphy, 87, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at her home in Lebanon. She was born June 24, 1936, in Dunnville to the late John Hamilton Hollon and Grace Edna Henson Hollon.

MARY CATHERINE MURPHY

She and her husband were married in Tacoma, Wash., on May 10, 1954. She was a caregiver for many years. Her hobbies included cross-stitching and quilting. She loved refinishing old furniture and restoring it to a new purpose. She was a member of the Church of Christ Lebanon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Lee Murphy; one son, Gregory Allen Murphy; three sisters, Virginia Emma Smith, Dorothy Elizabeth Mattingly and Bobby Lou Murphy; and three brothers, Charlie Hollon, George Hollon and Harold Hollon.

Survivors include four daughters, Celesta Carol Grigsby of Springfield, Fonda Gail Fogle (Louie) of Crestwood, Sheila Kaye Smith and Angelia Ranee Murphy, both of Bardstown; three sons, Richard Lee Murphy of Casey County, Daniel Lynn Murphy of Louisville, and Joseph Darrell Murphy (Cathy) of LaGrange; one sister, Eddie Evelyn (Sammy) Routin; 17 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Bosley Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Lee officiating. Burial is in Ryder Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at Bosley Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are Ricky Murphy Jr., Frank Grigsby, Michael Fogle, Gregory Murphy Jr., Matthew Mudd, Kyle Smith, Joseph Murphy Jr., and Elijah Orberson.

Bosley Funeral Home of Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

-30-