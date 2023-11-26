Obituary: Melissa ‘Missy’ Karr-Clark, 52, Culvertown

Melissa “Missy” Karr-Clark, 52, of Culvertown, formerly of Shepherdsville, died Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, and returned to her Heavenly Father. She was born in Louisville on Monday, Sept. 27, 1971, to Homer and Montana Karr.

She was a Baptist by faith. She was a loving, caring and generous soul who loved her girls immensely. She was a lover of all animals and nature. She was a loving daughter, mom, Mommo, sister and Mimi, who will be deeply missed by her family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Montana Karr; one sister, Dawna Buster; and her loving companion, Dwayne Clark.

She leaves behind two daughters, Brooke Coffell (Joshua Taylor) and Jaidan Clark (Gavin Vittitow); one stepdaughter, Megan Clark; her father, Homer Karr; one sister, Cole Hodge (Jesse); two grandchildren, Haven and Levi; several nieces and nephews; a host of family and friends; and her fur baby, Pixie.

The funeral was Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in the chapel of Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery in Bardstown.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

