Obituary: Michael Edward Bargo, 65, Cox’s Creek

Michael Edward Bargo, 65, of Cox’s Creek, died at his home with his family by his side Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. He was born Feb. 18, 1958, to the late Edward and Ruby Bargo.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Dewayne Bargo.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 47 years, Bonnie Sue Bargo; two sons, Michael Bargo Jr. (Unique Brown) and Andrew Wayne Bargo; and two grandchildren, Kaden and Kingston.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of the private burial services.

