Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 25-26, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

Joseph Michael Sepulvado, 41, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (two counts); possession controlled substance (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts); endangering the welfare of a minor; violation of conditions of release; failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $114,500 cash. Booked at 2:37 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Allen Bennett, 51, Upton, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Isak Benjamin Mitachi, 35, Bowling Green, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; speeding, 20 mph over limit; reckless driving. No bond. Booked at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Stephen Craig Rummage, 49, Bardstown, no charge information available. No bond. Booked at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Nichols Drury, 32, Bardstown, assault, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 10:55 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Cambron Tyler Rogers, 20, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023

Charles Eugene Clark, 43, New Haven, disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 12:08 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-