Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023

Charles Eugene Clark, 43, New Haven, disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 12:08 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Dewayne Black, 45, Cecilia, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding, 26 mph or more over the speed limit; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police second-degree (motor vehicle); no registration receipt or plates; no insurance card; obstructing governmental operations; resisting arrest. Bond is $2,500 surety. Booked at 2:32 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, by Kentucky State Police.

James Ricky Fife, 31, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $448 cash. Booked at 12:14 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jennifer Anne Potter, 33, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $45 cash. Booked at 2:32 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, by Kentucky Fish & Wildlife.

-30-