Hearing Tuesday night for new distilled spirits warehouse complex in Cox’s Creek

Co-applicants Heaven Hill Distilleries and owner Shirley Holt are seeking planned unit development classification for Holts farm, approximately 160 acres of rolling farmland, for construction of new distilled spirits warehouses. Old Louisville Road is visible on the left. Click image to enlarge

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 — The Joint City-County Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing in regard to Heaven Hill Distilleries’ application to build a new distilled spirits warehouse project in Cox’s Creek near its original Barrel Preserve.

Heaven Hill and property owner Shirley Holt have applied for planned unit development zoning for Holt’s farm, which includes approximately 160 acres of rolling farmland zoned Agriculture on the east side of Old Louisville Road and bordered on the south by Cox’s Creek.

The hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Nelson County Civic Center. The hearing will be the only opportunity for the public to speak in favor or against the application to allow distilled spirits warehouses on the property.

Heaven Hill currently has 15 warehouses on its original Barrel Preserve located on the west side of US31E Louisville Road north of the Holt farm. The company also has several more warehouses on a smaller tract of land near its preserve on the west side of Louisville Road.

-30-