Obituary: Glenna Hollon, 77, Bardstown

Glenna Hollon, 77, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Norton Woman’s and Children’s Hospital. She was born July 20, 1946, in Fleming. She was a retired school teacher for Lillian Emery Elementary School in New Albany, Ind., Montessori School at Nazareth and Parkway Baptist Church. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. She moved to Bardstown to be closer to her granddaughter.

GLENNA HOLLON

She was preceded in death by her parents, June and Archie Hollon.

She is survived by one daughter, Leah Riggs (Josh Brown) of Bardstown; one son, Darren Deich of Clarksville, Ind.; one granddaughter, Ellora Hollon Riggs of Bardstown; and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Dr. James Carroll officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the American Cancer Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

