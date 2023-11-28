Obituary: Sandra Sue Hilbert Rose, 71, Taylorsville

Sandra Sue Hilbert Rose, 71, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born July 9, 1952, in Taylorsville to the late John Dennis and Louise Sharp Hilbert. Sue was a former employee of Leggett and Platt in Shelbyville and she attended Taylorsville Community Church. She loved fishing and camping, and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Karmyn Rose; and four siblings, Randy Curtsinger, Gary Waldridge, Floyd Waldridge, and Barbara Taylor.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Rose Sr.; two daughters, Sandy Rose of Shepherdsville and Missy (Tim) Mitchell of Taylorsville; two sons, Larry (Leslie) Rose Jr. of Bloomfield and Chris Rose of Taylorsville; one sister, Marilyn Payton of Mount Washington; eight grandchildren, Britany Rose, Amber O’Bryan, Heather Rose, Brooke Rose, Danielle Rose, Jonathan Mitchell, Kristina Mitchell, and Haley Mitchell; and nine great-grandchildren, Tyler Hood, Addyson Hatzman, Rylin Barrick, Taylor Hood, Nyomee Roblero, Kashton Barrick, Tanner Singleton, Cade Mitchell, Sebastian Roblero, and one due in April.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

