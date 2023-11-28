Obituary: Jo Ann Brown, 82, Bardstown

Jo Ann Brown, 82, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Bardstown. She was born June 1, 1941, in Fairfield to Russell and Louise Coomes Marksbury.

She retired from Heaven Hill Distillery after 38 years of service. She was the former co-founder and former co-owner of The Clothes Corner Consignment Store. She was a graduate of Bethlehem High School. She was a caring and loving soul and her passion was playing a friendly, or not so friendly, game of cards. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Julie Ann Brown; an infant sister, Mary Elizabeth Marksbury; three brothers, Eddie “Shorty” Marksbury, Tommy Marksbury, and Bill Bob Marksbury; and one sister-in-law, Portia Marksbury.

She is survived by two daughters, Angela Greer (Michael Tooley) of Bardstown and Kim (Todd) Lindsey of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Betty Kaye (Danny) Hayden of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Wanda Marksbury of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Raeann Greer (Joe Mattingly), Morgan (Ryan) Bennett, Mallory Greer (Kevin Harrison), and Madison Lindsey (Jacob Masterson); four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the services.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Joseph Church Bereavement Committee.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

