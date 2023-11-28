Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 27, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Nov. 27, 2023

Antony Gonterman, 53, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 4:02 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Alta Paige Case, 50, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 4:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Lucas Bartley, 38, Cox’s Creek, strangulation, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ulysses Elijah Collett, 19, Bardstown, robbery, first-degree, banking institution; theft by unlawful taking, auto, $10,00 or more in value; fleeing or evading police, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 3:06 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office

Bryan Christopher Smith, 47, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond total is $2,850. Booked at 3:06 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard James Smith, 56, Shepherdsville, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Rydale Jenkins, 36, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl. No bond. Booked at 10:24 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

