High court denies Houck defense move to disqualify Circuit Judge Charles Simms

Brooks Houck is current being held at the Hardin County Detention Center. Click image to enlarge.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 — The state’s Supreme Court has denied a request from Brooks Houck’s defense attorneys to disqualify Nelson Circuit Judge Charles Simms from presiding over Houck’s legal proceedings.

According to the state’s high court. “… the Defendant has failed to demonstrate any qualifying circumstances that would require the appointment of a special judge,” wrote Laurence B. VanMeter, the chief justice of the state’s top court.

The denial follows the second request from Houck’s defense team seeking to disqualify Simms.

The state Supreme Court refused to hear the first request because the defense did not first make a direct request to Simms to recuse himself from Houck’s case.

The defense team then filed a request asking Simms to recuse himself, a request he denied.

Houck is represented by Brian Butler, an attorney with the Stites & Harbison law firm.

Houck remains incarcerated in the Hardin County Detention Center.

-30-