Obituary: Laura Shelburne Hurst, 89, Cox’s Creek

Laura Shelburne Hurst, 89, of Cox’s Creek, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at her home. She was born Jan. 19, 1934, in Taylorsville to the late Fred B. and Betty Lucille Stone Shelburne. She was a homemaker and farmed with her husband for many years. She was of the Christian faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Hurst; one daughter, Kaye Whitehead; one son, Harry Scott Hurst; four sisters, Grace Barnes, Shirley Martin, Betty Hahn and Eleanor “Tootsie” Wahle; and five brothers, Jack Shelburne, Joe Shelburne, Tommy Shelburne, Tony Shelburne and Alan Shelburne.

She is survived by two daughters, Marie (Larry) Rogers and Anne Hurst (Tony Greer), both of Cox’s Creek; one son, Chris (Tracy) Hurst of Cox’s Creek; one son-in-law, Bill Whitehead; one sister, Wini Berthold of Florida; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family followed her wishes for cremation and there will not be any services at this time.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Research Hospital.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

