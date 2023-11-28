Obituary: Lorene D. Friend, 95, Keller, Texas

Lorene D. Friend, 95, of Keller, Texas, formerly of Lawrence, Neb., died Nov. 24, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas. She was born on Election Day, Nov. 6, 1928 to John and Bertha (Ostdiek) Lemke at home in Mount Clare in Nuckolls County. She attended St Stephens School and later graduated from Lawrence Public High School in 1946. On Sept. 26, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Friend, at St. Stephens Church in Nuckolls County. To this union they had six children.

As a married couple, they owned and were grocers of Friend’s IGA in Lawrence, Neb., until they retired in 1985. They also owned and operated the Village Inn Café for a short time.

She was an active member of the Lawrence community and Sacred Heart Church. She served on the boards of the Altar Society, Home and School, the Lawrence Country Club and worked with her husband with the Chamber of Commerce for many community events. She and her husband were on the first board for the Lawrence High School Alumni Association.

Her husband died Dec. 21, 1990, just after their 40th wedding anniversary.

She moved to Hastings, Neb., in 1991. She worked at the Hastings Regional Center as a librarian, a mental health technician and finally as an operator. She also worked at Allens, and Gary Michael Clothiers as a tailor.

She moved to Lewisville, Texas in 2002 and later moved to Keller, Texas.

Her passion was her family. She loved to play cards and enjoyed playing war and pitch with her family. She also belonged to several bridge clubs in Lawrence and Hastings, Neb.

She also loved to sew. She learned to sew during the Depression. She made her own patterns and doll clothes. She was known to make her children’s clothes, curtains and many projects for the clergy in Lawrence. Later her passion turned to quilting. She made hundreds of quilting projects that included a personal quilt for each grandchild upon their high school graduation. Each great-grandchild received a quilted baby blanket from their great-grandmother. She also enjoyed numerous other sewing projects that she enjoyed sharing with others.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents, John and Bertha Lemke; one sister, Norma (Joe) Skalka; two brothers, Vernon Lemke and Arnold Lemke; one son-in-law, Darrel Kimminau; her parents-in-law, Glen and Clara Friend; and two sisters-in-law, Kay Anderson and Jeanne Gentert.

She is survived by two daughters, Judy (Brad) Timberlake of Southlake, Texas, and Linda Kimminau of Gretna, Neb.; four sons, Fred (Lisa) Friend amd Tim (Lori) Friend, both of Keller Texas, Ken (Kelly) Friend of Woodstock. Ill., and Bob (Denise) Friend of Coppell, Texas; one brother, Jack (Arlene) Lemke; one sister-in-law Mildred Lemke;

12 grandchildren, Matt (Rachel) Friend, Hayley (Chris) Bates, Andrew (Kristin) Haggard, Casey Friend, Britnee (Josh) Friend, Tyler (Kelli) Friend, Rachael (Alec) Blalock Audrey Friend, Sara (Andrew) O’Connor, Nicole (John) Bring, Krystle (Jake) Fuller, Oliver Taylor and Lily Taylor; 16 great-grandchildren, Madelyn Friend, Avery Friend, Elizabeth Haggard, Jayden Mills, Peyton Mills, Kennedy Friend, Clara Blalock, Wyatt Blalock, Ava Jarecke, Jaxon O’Conner, Jameson O’Conner, Walker O’Connor, Evelyn Bring, Vale Bring, Ty Fuller, and Libby Fuller.

The celebration of her life is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Keller’s Old Town Funeral Home in Keller, Texas.

The Funeral Mass and burial will be at a later date in Lwrence, Neb.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lorene’s name to the restoration of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence, Neb.

Keller’s Old Town Funeral Home in Keller, Texas, is in charge of arrangements.

-30-