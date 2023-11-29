Obituary: Doug Anderson, 63, Bardstown

Doug Anderson, 63, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. He was born Sept. 1, 1960, in Louisville. He enjoyed working on old classic cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Julia Anderson; two brothers, Bob Herring and Leo Anderson Jr.; and one niece, Angela Marie Anderson.

He is survived by two sisters, Rosie Smith and Barbra Shewmaker; five brothers, Steve Anderson, Mike Anderson, Vernon Anderson, Roger Anderson and Donnie Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery with Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, and 9-11 Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-