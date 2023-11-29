Former jail employee arrested for theft in connection with pipe bomb incident

NC GAETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

RUSSELL JAMES GRIFFIN JR.

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 — A former Nelson County Jail employee was arrested, Tuesday following the continued investigation of an incident involving the discovery of a pipe bomb on Nov. 20th at a home on Jim Clark Road.

Police arrested Mason Johnson on charges connected to the pipe bomb incident. However, police later learned that a former employee of the Nelson County Jail, Russell James Griffin Jr, 41, of Elizabethtown, had traded Johnson a Taser that Griffin obtained from the jail while he was employed there.

Griffin was arrested at his home Tuesday by Kentucky State Police and is charged with receiving stolen property and first-degree official misconduct.

Griffin was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

-30-