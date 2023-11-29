Stone files as primary challenger for 50th District state representative Massaroni

Andy Stone completes his candidate paperwork Tuesday at the Secretary of State’s office in Frankfort.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 — Bardstown businessman Andy Stone filed Monday to seek the Republican nomination for 50th District state representative.

Stone has served for years as a member of the Bardstown City Schools Board of Education. He has owned and operated local businesses and is a commercial pilot for American Airlines.

Stone will face Republican Candy Massarone in the May primary. Massaroni is currently serving her first term as the 50th District’s state representative.

In a statement Stone released late Tuesday, he said his experience in business and in various leadership and management roles have helped prepare him for additional public service.

“Many know my commitments to our country and to Nelson County,” he wrote.

“My aim for this campaign is to meet and learn from those who know me and those who don’t so that all of Nelson County is confident that I will be their strongest, most experienced voice in Frankfort.”

“As a community, we face many challenges, including taxes, infrastructure, quality of life for families, and of course, education. My goal is to capitalize on these opportunities for Nelson County to grow and prosper while protecting the unique identity of our hometown.”

MASSARONI TO SEEK RE-ELECTION. Massaroni confirmed to the Gazette Wednesday her plans to seek re-election as the 50th District state representative and wished her primary challenger well.

REP. CANDY MASSARONI

“It’s unsurprising to learn about the primary challenge I’m facing,” she wrote. “In recent months, there has been active recruitment by individuals tied to ‘Frankfort leadership’ within the local establishment, likely influenced by my steadfast stance in representing the people of Nelson County against the barrel tax.

“My commitment to working for the people of Nelson County remains steadfast and resolute.”

DEADLINES APPROACHING. So far no Democrat has filed as a candidate for 50th District state representative.

The deadline to file for state representative is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

The deadline for voters to change political parties is Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Party affiliation may be changed at the county clerk’s office in person or via the state election portal.

-30-