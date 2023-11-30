Massaroni: Bill would help property owners deal with bourbon-related black mold

By CANDY MASSARONI

50th District State Representative

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 — As the General Assembly readies itself for the session starting at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 2, we are gearing up for a crucial period that holds significant importance for the constituents of Nelson County. This session, mandated by the Kentucky Constitution, grants us 60 legislative days to fulfill our duties before adjourning by midnight April 15.

REP. CANDY MASSARONI

In the spirit of genuine representation, it’s important to acknowledge that some legislation I advocate for may encounter resistance from lobbyists, special interests, and unelected bureaucrats in Frankfort. Nevertheless, my commitment remains unwavering — I am here to serve the constituents of Nelson County by prioritizing their needs over special interests.

BLACK MOLD ISSUE. A pressing issue that requires our immediate attention is what some might consider an elephant in the room: bourbon mold. It’s time to address this matter head-on, and I am pleased to announce my plan to introduce the Bourbon Industry Angel Dust Mitigation Act.

PURPOSE & IMPACT. This legislation’s primary purpose is to tackle the impact of “angel dust” generated by the Bourbon aging processes on personal properties within a three-mile radius of rick houses.

This crucial bill aims to establish a fair and reasonable cleaning fee and ensure affected property owners are reimbursed annually for expenses incurred in maintaining their properties due to unnatural conditions from the Bourbon aging process. I staunchly believe in personal property rights.

I want the residents of Nelson County to know that I am actively listening. This legislation is not about appeasing special interests but about addressing the genuine concerns of our community.

In the coming weeks, I will work diligently to refine the Bourbon Industry Angel Dust Mitigation Act, taking into account input from constituents and experts alike. This initiative represents a proactive step towards fostering a healthier and more transparent relationship between our thriving Bourbon industry and the residents it impacts.

Stay tuned for further updates as we navigate through this legislative session. Your input is invaluable, and together we can enact positive change for the betterment of Nelson County.

For inquiries or to share your thoughts, please contact me on my cell at 502-510-1464 or by email at candy.massaroni@lrc.ky.gov.

