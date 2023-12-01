Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

Lacie Ann Convey, 27, Glen Rose, Texas, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more in value. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jameel Lee Major, 42, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more in value; possession of marijuana; possession of open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Walter Hoback, 38, Hodgenville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); possession drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; no registration plates. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rory Scott Serles, 41, Johnson City, Ill., possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; one headlight; no seat belts. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Todd Reed, 38, LaGrange, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Michael Johnson, 21, Taylorsville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $713 cash. Booked at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28,, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Russell Emmett Mann, 51, Shepherdsville, contempt of court (2 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $5,675 cash. Booked at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Orville Dwayne Messer, 29, Lewisburg, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-