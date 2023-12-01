Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023

Dyland Lee Cary, 27, Lawrenceburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked is 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelsey Nicole Crouch, 30, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended license; operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock device; failure to surrender revoked operators license. No bond. Booked at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sabrina Kay Humphrey, 62, Lexington, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Jessica Danielle Hutchins, 28, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $500 to less than $1,000 value; theft by deception, including cold checks. No bond. Booked at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Glen Wilson, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $3,500 cash. Booked at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matthew Eric Rogers, 35, New Haven, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-