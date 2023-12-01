Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

Terry Wayne Johnson, 45, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $255 cash. Booked at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Beth Nicole Long, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $15,000 cash. Booked at 1:09 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Marcus Lavaughn Williams, 21, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:36 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Marvin Coulter, 49, Elizabethtown, contempt of court (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 1:32 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lora Michelle Cissell, 55, Bardstown, violation of an interpersonal protective order. No bond. Booked at 2:26 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elvis Ray Reecer, 26, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:58 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Steven Allen Ballard, 27, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Tabatha Lynn Couch, 43, Hodgenville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5:17 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Malynda Gayle Culver, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $750 cash. Booked at 5:18 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Stewart Cahoe, 35, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); escape, second-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); serving parole violation warrant. No bond. Booked at 5:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Dale Henning, 56, Cox’s Creek, failure to or improper signal; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. No bond. Booked at 10:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, by the Barsdtown Police Department.

-30-