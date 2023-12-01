Robert Dean ‘Bobby’ Seward, 57, New Haven

Robert Dean “Bobby” Seward, 57, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

He was born Dec. 9, 1966, to the late Patrick Matthew and Mary Viola Greenwell Seward. He was self-employed, owning his own concrete construction company, and proud of the beautiful, quality work his customers enjoyed. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed being outdoors. He was quick to help those that needed it and was there to always share a joke or two.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Lyle Lyvers and one sister, Sherry Marlene Seward Sanders.

He is survived by two sisters, Sylvia Gail (James) Osbourne of Taylorsville and Pam (Mike) Ruckriegel of Louisville; two brothers, Mike (Ruth Ann) Seward and David Gerald (Joyce) Seward, both of Bardstown; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen. There is to be no visitation or funeral service.

A celebration of life will be announced later.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

