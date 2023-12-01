Obituary: Norman Thomas Worful Sr, 82, Louisville

Norman Thomas Worful Sr, 82, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospice in Louisville with his family by his side.

NORMAN THOMAS WORFUL SR.

He was a member of Hodgenville Christian Church. He was retired from Brown and Williamson as a supervisor. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville. He was the former president of 3rd district league of Kentucky Sportsman. He was a lifetime member of the Kentucky Sportsman. He was a1959 graduate of LaRue County High School. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas and Faye Crady Worful; the mothers of his children, Brenda Worful, and Anita Ovesen.

He is survived by one daughter, Mechelle (Rick) Lauterbach of Irvington; two sons, Norman Thomas (Nancy) Worful II of Henry County and Mark Ovesen of Hodgenville; one sister, Joyce Abner of Beaver Dam; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Martha Turner of Hodgenville.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel in Hodgenville with Bro. Greg Alexander officiating. Burial is in Riverview Cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation is from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, amd 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at the funeral home.

The family requests donations be made to The American Cancer Society.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

