Obituary: Lee Roy Sidebottom Sr., 85, Boston

Lee Roy Sidebottom Sr., 85, of Boston, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Nov., 29, 2023, with his wife of 68 years and his loving family by his side. He was a retired employee of 40 years with Corhart Refractories. He was a member of Nelsonville Church of Christ, and currently attended Rolling Fork Baptist Church. Most of all, he loved his family and his God.

LEE ROY SIDEBOTTOM SR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Viola Sidebottom; two siblings, Linda Dean and Bobby Sidebottom; and two grandchildren, Tina Sidebottom and Tony Fox.

He is survived by his loving wife, Annette Seward Sidebottom; two daughters, Carolyn Fox and Pam Scroghan (Tim); four sons, Junior (Becky) Sidebottom, Terry (Denise) Sidebottom, Neal Sideottom and Timmy Sidebottom; one sister, Brenda Morley; one brother, Mike Sidebottom (Jeanette); 11 grandchildren;

16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at the Rolling Fork Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Nelsonville Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven, and 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

