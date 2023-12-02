Obituary: Bonnie Lucille Coulter, 83, Cox’s Creek

Bonnie Lucille Coulter, 83, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, peacefully at her home. She was born June 19, 1940, in Willisburg to the late Arlie Bruce and Lillian Lucille Matherly Coslow.

She was retired from General Electric. She loved Bluegrass music, going to country music shows and dancing. She and her husband liked to go camping and have traveled across the United States with some fishing on the side. When persuaded she would go gambling and play bingo. The family said she liked to tell jokes and move a lot (about 13 times they said).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Barbara Jean Cornish; one great-granddaughter, Ava Lucile “Lucy” Crueger; and five siblings, Bruce Coslow, Faye Miller, Jerry Coslow, Billy Coslow and Larry Coslow.

She is survived by her husband, James W. “Bill” Coulter of Cox’s Creek; two daughters, Jodie Cornish (Donald) of Bardstown, Rebecca (Kenneth) Sumner of Louisville; one son, Bobby (Angela) Cornish of Bardstown; four stepchildren, Charlie Coulter and Kevin (Tammy) Coulter, both of Louisville, Jeanie Murphy (Mark Kline) of Frankfort and Troy (Donna) Coulter of Vine Grove; one sister, Debbie (Mike) Duncan of Louisville; one brother, Rickie (Edna) Coslow of Louisville; two grandchildren, Amie Lucille (Todd) Crueger and Christopher Caudill; one great-grandson, Noah Crueger; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Winfred Hagerman officiating. Burial is in Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

